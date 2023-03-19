He was thus the first to break in the match to lead 3-2. But Sinner, taking advantage of a bad game from his opponent, broke white to come back to 4-4. Led 5-6, Alcaraz would have to save a set point on his serve. Without trembling, he acquitted himself of the task and reached the tie-break. A decisive game where he seemed to have 20 years of experience behind him. In the money time, he was able to regain his composure, calm some of his ardor and do what was necessary to deprive his opponent of the time necessary to trigger his terrible strikes. More than enough to turn in the lead. Not enough, however for a great game.