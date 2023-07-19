Home » Carlos Alcaraz has no doubts: “My rival will be Sinner. We will fight for many titles”
Carlos Alcaraz has no doubts: “My rival will be Sinner. We will fight for many titles”

There will be a opponent able to hold it motivated and will it improve throughout his career? Carlos Alcarazfresh winner of Wimbledon and number one in the world in the ATP rankings, he has no doubts: “Right now I think I have a rival with those features and, I’m not afraid to say it, it is Jannik Sinner”.

The Italian tennis player then comes “crowned” from the Murcian phenomenon as the one who will contend for the palm of the future best in the world: “We played amazing matches are big stages and, as the years go by, we will have battles even better for big titles,” Alcaraz explained in an interview with TyC Sports.

The two have been considered the youngest for a couple of years promising of the circuit, destined to inherit the rivalry of the last twenty years between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. So far they have crossed paths in the field 6 occasions in the ATP circuit, winning three games each. The last match that saw them opposed was the semifinal of the Masters 1000 Of Miamilast May. It was Sinner who won in three sets.

