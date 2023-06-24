Carlos Alcaraz – Sebastian Korda from Queen’s: Schedule and where to watch on TV

24/06/2023 and las 05:59 CEST

The Spaniard and the American have met three times, twice with a Hispanic victory

They are located in the ATP rankings 2 and 32, respectively

It is Saturday June 24to fulfill their responsibilities for the semi-finals of the Queen’s Tournament, Carlos Alcaraz y Sebastian Corda They will meet in London.

In this sense, it should be noted that both the Spanish and the American appear in the ATP Ranking, specifically in positions 2 and 32 respectively. This gap, together with the performance of the Murcian in the current tournament, favoritism towards him.

However, such predominance is also due to their joint history: they have crossed three times, of which two culminated in victory for Alcaraz. Specifically, both in the Next Generation ATP Finals de 2021 (4-3, 4-2 and 4-2) as in the 2022 Roland Garros (6-4, 6-4 and 6-2) the native of El Palmar won, while the North American prevailed in the ATP Masters 1000 de Montercarlo last year (7-6, 6-7 y 6-3).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE EL ALCARAZ – KORDA DE QUEEN’S

The match between Carlos Alcaraz y Sebastian Corda of the semi-finals of the Queen’s Tournament this will take place Saturday June 24and it can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar+, Movistar Deportes channel on dial 59, starting at 16:00 (CET).

