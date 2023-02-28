Home Sports Carlos Alcaraz: US Open champion to make Queen’s Club debut before Wimbledon
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz: US Open champion to make Queen’s Club debut before Wimbledon

by admin
Carlos Alcaraz: US Open champion to make Queen’s Club debut before Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz did not compete at the 2023 Australian Open because of injury

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will make his Queen’s Club debut at the Cinch Championships in June before Wimbledon.

World number five Taylor Fritz and US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe are also confirmed with more players to be announced in the spring.

“It’s an honour to come to the Championships this year,” Alcaraz, 19, said.

“To [come to] a venue with so much history, great champions and everyone knows the quality of the grass courts is among the best in the world.”

Alcaraz was due to play at Queen’s in 2022 but had to withdraw with an elbow injury.

The Queen’s Club competition will run from 19-25 June, before Wimbledon starts on 3 July.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

See also  Unsurprisingly, Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the European Cup opener? -Chinanews

You may also like

Croatia boycotted the FIFA gala. Strong selector letter....

Noel le Graet: French Football president resigns after...

Charlotte Bankes: Snowboard cross world champion hoping to...

From Ronaldinho to Albertosi, the unpredictable career endings...

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James to stop for...

‘The George Santos of Technology’

Inter, Inzaghi on the grill: without the Champions...

The 25th round of the Premier League: Tottenham...

Gravina, technical director title is a fitting tribute...

near brawl and red card for the former...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy