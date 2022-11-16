Home Sports Carlos Alcaraz, who is Inter’s goal for the transfer market?
Carlos Alcaraz, who is Inter's goal for the transfer market?

Carlos Alcaraz, who is Inter's goal for the transfer market?

Forged by a difficult childhood in the suburbs of La Plata, his mother Amalia wanted him to be a musician, but he understood how to play against the bigger ones and made a breakthrough: discovering the talent Inter had their hands on

Refined right foot, explosive legs, marathon runner’s lungs and fighter’s spirit. This is the brief identikit of that Carlos Alcaraz who finished at the top of the list of Nerazzurri market targets after Deputy Sports Director Dario Baccin’s last South American mission. But the dossier on the 19-year-old Racing Avellaneda jewel has been quite substantial and nourished for some time already, because Inter has been following the boy with particular attention since his first official appearances dated January 2020. The direct line created between Inter and theAcademia thanks to Milito and Lautaro he has allowed the nerazzurri to have full access to the Alcaraz “file”, so much so that today they can decide to bet on the boy without too much hesitation.

