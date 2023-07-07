Carlos Rodón Set to Make Yankees Debut as He Returns from Injury

Carlos Rodón Set to Make Yankees Debut After Injury Recovery

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodón, the left-handed pitcher, is set to make his long-awaited New York Yankees debut on Friday, marking the beginning of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Rodón, who signed a lucrative six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees in December, has been sidelined due to a strained left elbow and a stiff back.

Despite the delay, Rodón has remained upbeat and eager to take the mound at Yankee Stadium. In fact, he has had success pitching there in the past, noting that he has always enjoyed the experience. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Rodón’s readiness, saying, “I feel like he’s ready… I think physically he is in a good moment to go out there and be Carlos Rodón.”

The 29-year-old lefty has had an impressive track record, finishing in the top six in Cy Young voting in the past two seasons. In that time, Rodón boasted a stellar 2.67 ERA with 422 strikeouts and a 0.998 WHIP in 55 starts. However, his spring training debut threw a wrench into his plans as he experienced discomfort while throwing sliders, ultimately landing him on the disabled list.

In his most recent minor league outing for High-A Hudson Valley, Rodón showcased his potential, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. This performance has bolstered his confidence and convinced Boone that the time is right for Rodón’s comeback.

With the Yankees eager to strengthen their pitching rotation, Rodón’s return couldn’t come at a better time. Fans and teammates alike are excited to see him in action and believe he will make a significant impact on the team’s pursuit of success this season. “I think it’s ready. I can’t wait for him to pitch again,” Boone added.

As the left-hander prepares to don the famous pinstripes on Friday, all eyes will be on Rodón to see if he can live up to the expectations set by his impressive career numbers and the significant investment made by the Yankees.

