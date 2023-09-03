Carlos Sainz Celebrates 29th Birthday with Pole Position Win at F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. celebrated his 29th birthday in style by clinching pole position for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Monza. This marked the fourth time in his career that Sainz has secured pole position, and he couldn’t contain his excitement. As he crossed the finish line with the fastest time in the Q3 qualifying session, he eagerly shouted over the team’s radio station, “Tell me, we won it, tell me!”

Sainz showcased his bravery and determination throughout the second and third practice sessions, setting the stage for his stunning performance in qualifying. With a time of 1 minute and 20.904 seconds, he outpaced his competitors and secured the top spot on the starting grid. This victory also marked his first win since the US Grand Prix in October of last year.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull came in a close second, trailing Sainz by a mere 0.013 seconds. Despite narrowly missing out on pole position, Verstappen was still thrilled to secure a spot on the front row for the race. Furthermore, he has the opportunity to chase the record of 10 consecutive championships in tomorrow’s race.

After the conclusion of Q3, Sainz eagerly shared the news with his team, repeating his request to be told that they had won the pole position. His elation was palpable as he exclaimed, “Tell me, we won it, tell me, we won it!” The support and energy from the fans had been incredible, and Sainz attributed his success to their unwavering encouragement.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sainz expressed his excitement and gratitude. He found it challenging to put his feelings into words but described the experience as “really great.” Celebrating his birthday the day before had undoubtedly contributed to his positive mindset and performance, as he believed it had provided him with a good feeling, mood, vibe, and strength. Sainz even went on to describe this lap as one of the best in his career.

With pole position in hand, Carlos Sainz Jr. and the Ferrari team are now eagerly awaiting the Grand Prix of Italy, where they will strive to convert their qualifying success into a race victory. The stage is set for an exhilarating battle on the iconic track at Monza.

