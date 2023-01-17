The two-time Spanish rally champion, father of the Ferrari driver, announced via social media the outcome of the medical checks after the accident that put him out of action at the famous raid

– madrid (spain)

The pain that didn’t go away, the further tests, the response: fracture of two vertebrae. This is the result of the checks carried out by Carlos Sainz senior on his return from the Dakar, where he retired due to an accident with his Audi. The two-time rally world champion, father of Carlos junior, a Ferrari F1 driver, wanted to communicate his conditions via his social media.

the message — “On my return to Madrid from the Dakar Rally, the back pain suffered after the accident lasted longer than usual. On medical advice, I underwent further tests to assess the extent of the injury in detail. Unfortunately the results they didn’t bring good news because I found the fracture of the T5 and T6 vertebrae. The good thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from now on my priority will be to recover as soon as possible. Thank you all for the love and support I have received in the last few days. I will keep you updated”.

the accident — Sainz's accident had occurred during the ninth stage from Riyadh to Haradh after only 6 km of the race. The Spaniard, in action to finish well after having accumulated a big delay due to a previous accident, was betrayed by a dune and slammed into the sand with his nose, causing irreparable damage to the car. Sainz waited for assistance, but complaining of pain in the right side of his torso, he was flown by helicopter to Riyadh hospital for further medical checks. He sensationally asked the helicopter to go back in order to restart, but in the evening he finally gave up giving up the race.