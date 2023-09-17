Carlos Sainz wins the Singapore GP and leads Ferrari to victory after a year of starvation

It was a feat. After a year of fasting, finally a victory for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Formula 1 GP at the end of a very tight race, with the first three drivers arriving together under the checkered flag. The Ferrari driver preceded the McLaren Of Lando Norris and the Mercedes Of Lewis Hamiltonmaking a sensational comeback in the final laps together with his teammate George Russell, which ended up against the barriers on the last lap. Fourth place for the other red from Charles Leclerc. This is the first victory of the season for Ferrari, which ends Red Bull’s unbeaten streak in 2023.

The Spaniard drove a great race, suffering on the Marina Bay street circuit. The Ferrari driver, who started from pole, responded to all the attacks of his adversaries and at the end found himself with almost finished tires with a small train made up of Lando Norris’ McLaren and the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton behind him, but at on the last lap a mistake by Russel, who ends up against the wall when he was behind Norris and on the podium, opens the doors to success for the Ferrari driver who had let Norris use the drs to keep the silver arrows at a distance. In the end Norris and Hamilton finish on the podium and the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc arrives fourth, preceding the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. The red car returns to win a GP, as it hasn’t done since the 2022 Austrian GP with Leclerc, it’s the first victory for team principal Vasseur.

