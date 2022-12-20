The Spaniard from Ferrari: “The best moment of 2022 was the victory at Silversone, but I had my best weekend at Interlagos, and without penalties…”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1 driver, talks about himself. “I want to start 2023 even stronger, better than how I finished 2022. I want to be a better driver, now he has much more knowledge of this generation of ground effect cars. Which means I got stronger for the year next”, says the Spaniard in a long interview with Motorsport Total, recalling a rather complicated start to the last championship. “I don’t want to lie to anyone, for me the first part was much harder than I expected – he says – For this I am not satisfied with 2022”.

sainz and leclerc — Right from the start, from the Bahrain GP, ​​the confrontation with Charles Leclerc saw him in difficulty, before Sainz recovered the disadvantage from mid-season onwards: “Leclerc has always been ahead of me in terms of speed with every car – explains the 55 – This is it was the first time in my career where I was two or three tenths slower, I really had to put my head down and try to find out where I could find that margin”. Just the Monegasque “showed me my limits in a little more detail, and in the end I found them – adds the former McLaren – With this base and with the pace I have, I will be able to drive better from the beginning of 2023”.

In the same interview, Sainz then rejected the accusations of those who, according to him, gave a less fast Leclerc in certain end-of-season GPs because the car was more evolved in the style of the Spaniard: "I read this somewhere and I can say that all of this is absolutely false – he exclaims – The car gives the same sensations it had at the beginning of the World Championship. Only that in certain races we weren't as fast compared to Red Bull and Mercedes. As soon as I understood how to drive it, I changed my I've tuned the set-up a bit more to my taste, but the car hasn't evolved in my direction."

the 2022 of sainz — The most special moment of 2022 is the first career win at Silverstone: “A very special place, even for Ferrari, but honestly I raced much better in Brazil and Austin than in England – says Sainz – My best weekend of this season was probably Interlagos, where without the penalty I would have started second, and without a tear-off visor in the brake duct I could have fought for the win”. In Austin, on the other hand, “I got pole and we would have been very fast in the race if I had been able to compete in it (the Spaniard immediately retired at the start due to a touch on the rear of George Russell’s Mercedes, ed). It also shows a bit of my bad luck this year.”

Finally, the update package, according to Sainz, is one of the points that Ferrari will need to improve in view of 2023: "We were simply overtaken by Red Bull and Mercedes as developments in the second half of the season, which made it relatively weaker compared to the first – explains Sainz – I think that as a team we already know the causes. We are trying to act in view of 2023 so as to improve in this respect as well". This year, whenever there was a chance to win "we weren't the strongest team in the race – he concludes – so we know that these are our two main objectives for next season".