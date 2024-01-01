Mexican International Carlos Vela could be making a return to La Liga with Real Sociedad in the 2023-24 season. Vela, whose contract with Los Angeles FC has expired, is reportedly in talks with Real Sociedad for a potential transfer. However, the deal may be complicated due to economic reasons, as Vela has received lucrative offers from other destinations and Real Sociedad may need to release one of their players to accommodate him.

While Vela is also being pursued by Blue Cross in Liga MX, a return to Real Sociedad, where he played seven seasons and had impressive stats, is appealing to his followers. Vela’s experience in MLS with LAFC has prepared him for a potential return to La Liga, and fans are hopeful that he will make a comeback to the club where he had some of the best nights of his career.

