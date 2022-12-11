Home Sports Carlotta Ferlito: Hyenas, monologue on abuse, withdrawal. What are you doing today
“No little girl should be slapped, humiliated if she asks to go to the bathroom, forced to do exercises where she risks her neck just as punishment; her to be called a pig for daring to eat one more biscuit”. So the former gymnast Carlotta Ferlito – who in the past participated in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games – reported to Hyenas the pressures and psychological and physical abuse suffered by coaches when she was a young athlete. Episodes that have marked her forever and that have even led her to suffer from eating disorders. With bad memories lingering but life moving on, today the 27-year-old is one social media stars with 769 thousand followers on Instagram, where he can finally tell his life with lightness and serenity.

