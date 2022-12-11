“No little girl should be slapped, humiliated if she asks to go to the bathroom, forced to do exercises where she risks her neck just as punishment; her to be called a pig for daring to eat one more biscuit”. So the former gymnast Carlotta Ferlito – who in the past participated in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games – reported to Hyenas the pressures and psychological and physical abuse suffered by coaches when she was a young athlete. Episodes that have marked her forever and that have even led her to suffer from eating disorders. With bad memories lingering but life moving on, today the 27-year-old is one social media stars with 769 thousand followers on Instagram, where he can finally tell his life with lightness and serenity.