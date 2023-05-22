Carmelo Anthony, farewell to a legend: his career

The time has come for the great Carmelo Anthony to say goodbye to basketball. After 19 seasons of professional career, the American basketball player played his last game on May 5, 2022, scoring 10 points in 24 minutes with the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, against the Phoenix Suns.

Carmelo, born in New York in 1984, after having distinguished himself in the high schools of Towson Catholic and Oak Hill Academy, Anthony plays one season with Syracuse University in 2002-2003, during which he wins the NCAA title. In 2003 he was chosen with the third overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, a team with which he began his professional career.

During his long and prestigious career, Anthony played at the positions of small forward and power forward, showing incredible versatility. After eight seasons in Denver, he moved to the New York Knicks in 2011, where he remained until 2017. Subsequently, he wore the jerseys of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Portland Trail Blazers, and finally the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he played last season of his career in 2021-2022.

Throughout his career, Anthony has racked up numerous accolades that are testament to his greatness. He was selected to the NBA All-Star Game ten times (2007, 2008, 2010-2017), made the All-NBA Second Team twice (2010, 2013) and made the All-NBA Third Team four times ( 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012). In 2013 he was the leading scorer in the NBA, while in 2004 he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His importance in basketball has also been recognized with his inclusion in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, a symbolic team made up of the best 75 players in NBA history, and with winning the NBA Social Justice Champion Award in 2021.

Anthony has also had a very successful international career. He has represented the United States at four Olympic Games, winning three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and one bronze (2004). He also won a bronze medal at the 2006 World Championship and a gold medal at the 2007 Championship of the Americas.

In addition to these accolades, Anthony received several awards during his college career and in the early years of his career. He was the 2003 NCAA champion, also winning the NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player honors that same year. He was also named USBWA National Freshman of the Year in 2003 and his number 15 was retired by the Syracuse Orange.

Despite never winning an NBA title, Anthony has always been regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation. Averaging over 20 points per game during his career, he is one of the most prolific basketball players in league history.