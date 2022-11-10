A night as a protagonist, on the day of the return of the Italian champions to Zini. In the challenge between Cremonese and Milan, Marco Carnesecchi took the stagebest in the field in the 0-0 on which Alvini’s formation stopped Pioli’s. Decisive saves and second clean sheet in three games for the 2000-class goalkeeper, performances that are confirming how right his choice of the last hours of the market was. For him, in fact, at the end of August, they had moved several major Serie B companiesready to wait for him while he recovered fromshoulder injury and then give him a continuous starting position. Carnesecchi instead preferred to return to Cremona, where last year the Serie A had won it on the pitch, without having great guarantees on its use. A decision that is paying off.

WINNING CHOICE – Also due to some physical problems for Radu, who had started the season as a starter in Cremona, the Atalanta school goalkeeper managed to carve out a space in the starting line-up. Thanks to the qualities and determination of him, the one that he has not lost even when really the shoulder problem first blocked and then caused his transfer to Lazio to be skipped: Maurizio Sarri was determined to bet on him, the request for 20 million euros from the Dea and the fact that he would have needed a few months to recover, however, held back Lotito’s club. What now continues to observe Carnesecchi, like Atalanta and like other big names: his flight in Serie A is just beginning.