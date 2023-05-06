Home » Carolina pulls away in playoff against Devils
Carolina pulls away in playoff against Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes also won the second game of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff. In their quarter-final series, the home side clearly prevailed 6-1 against the New Jersey Devils. The North Carolina team won the first game 5-1. It was the NHL’s only Friday game.

Jesper Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes ahead after a scoreless first period with two goals early in the second. After conceding two more goals in the middle third, the Devils took their Swiss goalkeeper Akira Schmid out of the gate. At the other end, Carolina goalkeeper Frederik Andersen saved 28 of the 29 shots on his goal.

Meanwhile, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff is one of the three finalists for NHL Coach of the Year. The Devils ended the season with the most wins and points in their club’s history, after being the fifth-weakest team in the league last year.

