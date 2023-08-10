Caroline Garcia, beaten entry to Montreal: “I’m still here, still alive”

If she did not speak to the press on Tuesday, after her defeat in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) against the Czech Marie Bouzkova as soon as she entered the WTA 1000 in Montreal, Caroline Garcia posted a short message on social media on Wednesday. “Since the start of the season, I’ve had a lot of fears, they’ve all come true and you know what… I’m still here, still alive and still playing tennis. Our fears are often bigger and more dangerous in our head. It was nice to feel alive on the pitch last night,” she wrote.

The 6th in the world could leave the top 10 after the Cincinnati tournaments, which she won last year, and the US Open, where she reached the semi-finals.

