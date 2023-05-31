Caroline Garcia, eliminated, struggles to confirm the promises of 2022

Caroline Garcia was eliminated in the second round of Roland-Garros, Wednesday May 31. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

She had already trembled when she entered the race; this time, Caroline Garcia ended up giving in. Opposed to Anna Blinkova (56ᵉ), who had already beaten her in three sets at the same stage of the tournament and on the same court four years ago, the seed number 5 lost once again (4-6 , 6-3, 7-5) in the second round of Roland-Garros, Wednesday May 31.

History, however, seemed set to not repeat itself. Acclaimed as soon as she entered the court, the Frenchwoman was incisive and made the break from the 3ᵉ game of the match. Solid and imperturbable, she maintained her lead throughout the set, which she concluded with an ace.

In a good-natured atmosphere, with many ” Dear ! Dear ! » launched from the stands and a fanfare which punctuated the changes of side, the Lyonnaise continued on its momentum and took the service of its opponent at the start of the second set. Then the wind changed. The powerful Russian, who had hitherto suffered adverse attacks, managed to impose her rhythm, pushing Caroline Garcia to force her shots and multiply the unforced errors. The Frenchwoman did try to pull herself together in the third set, but it was the recent finalist in Strasbourg (last week) who made the break first and seemed to be heading straight for victory.

Read also: For Justine Hénin, “Caroline Garcia is in her place today”

This was without counting the burst of pride of the “local”, pushed by the 15,000 spectators on the central court. Caroline Garcia erased three first match points thanks to three winning shots before unbreaking. When serving for the match, a second time, at 6-5, the Russian was again scared. At the end of the suspense, after two hours fifty-one minutes of the match and her ninth match point: she ended up winning.

A disappointing 2023 season

Although seeded number 5 and best French chance (men and women combined), the Frenchwoman had not arrived at Roland-Garros in the best mood, having won only three matches in three tournaments on the ocher surface. But she wanted to be optimistic. In particular, because of the return of his trainer, Bertrand Perret. “He understands my style of play very well. He is very open in the way he trains me. (…) I have to be comfortable with my coach and this is the case with Bertrand. It’s important, because it affects my game.”, she had detailed, on May 26, a few days before the start of the tournament.

Despite two finals – lost – in Lyon and Monterrey (Mexico), the 29-year-old player, already eliminated prematurely at the Australian Open – 4ᵉ round against Magda Linette (21ᵉ) – has so far failed to confirm her 2022 season, where she won four titles including Cincinnati (Ohio) and the end-of-year WTA Masters (which brings together the eight best players of the year), reached a first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open and returned to the 4th place in the world, which she had already occupied in 2018. “It’s true that I had him in my favorite tops to win the Australian Openconfides the ex-world number 7, Marion Bartoli, consultant for Prime Video. It is clear that it was harder than expected. »

You have 47.51% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.