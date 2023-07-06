Caroline Garcia knocks out Leylah Fernandez to advance to Wimbledon third round

This time it passed. Blocked in the second round at Roland-Garros a few weeks ago, Caroline Garcia did better at Wimbledon by qualifying for the third round after a difficult victory against Leylah Fernandez (95th) who pushed her to the super tie-break ( 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 [6]).

This time, the rain did not come to disturb the match, but it was however necessary to wait because of a malaise in the public whereas the two women were at 2-2 in the first set. The Canadian was the first to get into action by getting two break points on Garcia’s second service game. The latter dismissed them but was still picked on her next service game behind a bad volley punished by an untouchable passing from Fernandez who then led 4-3.

Garcia was going to get a break point but his return was going to get stuck in the net. His success in return on break points will also be the big downside of his match with a success in the form of a trickle (1/8 on break points). Faced with an opponent who covered her ground very well and felt no apprehension in her grass races, Garcia was often too imprecise. Once again she was going to be punished at the net. Break and first set Fernandez.

Kneeling half-volleys

On clay, with extended exchanges that make you think as much as you sweat, Caroline Garcia might have lost her footing, entangled in her doubts. But on grass, she plays on instinct. Luckily for her, she managed the break quickly by finally putting a comeback in the court to cause the fault of Fernandez. There were break points in the first five games of the set, but Garcia was the only one who knew how to convert one. She kept her advantage until the end and equalized at one set everywhere.

After a long toilet break from Leylah Fernandez, the match could resume. And the least we could say was that the two players remained in their scheme. The reverse? Not know ! Neither wanted to give up a centimeter of ground, even if it meant hitting half-volleys on their knees. It could only end in the super tie-break. Garcia was much more effective there. An ace freed her and allowed her to lead 4-3. She would go on to chain three points to lead 7-3 before Fernandez reacted. But it was too late, the Canadian was not going to be able to come back. Garcia made the mistakes and the points at the end of the match, especially the points. After the match, the relief was visible.

She will now continue her journey against the Czech Marie Bouzkova, seeded n°38.

