Caroline Garcia must play a third set, Carlos Alcaraz unfolds

Cover image: Caroline Garcia during her match against Xiyu Wang in the first round of Roland-Garros, Monday May 29, 2023. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. Who will succeed Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal on the Parisian Grand Slam charts? Over the matches, and at the leisurely pace of a fifth set – so less frantically than during our usual live sports – we tell you here the essentials of “Roland”.

Headliners of the day

The two big favorites in the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz et Novak Djokovic, compete on this second day. The Spaniard faces Flavio Cobolli, survivor of the qualifications, on the Suzanne-Lenglen court. The Serb, he rubs shoulders with the American Aleksandar Kovacevic on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The French number 1 and seeded number 5, Caroline Garciawill follow on the central for her duel against the Chinese Xiyu Wang.

Benoit Pair opens the day on the Philippe-Chatrier, against the Briton Cameron Norrie, seeded number 14; wheras’Alexandre Mueller will close it for the first night match of this edition against the Italian Jannik Sinner.

On the Simonne-Mathieu court, this Monday will end with the clash between the hopeful tricolor Arthur Son and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. At the same time, on court 14, Luca Van Assche will be opposed to the Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Also of note, the first steps in the tournament of Kristina Mladenovicon the Simonne-Mathieu, against the American Kayla Day.

