Caroline Wozniacki has announced she will return to tennis, three and a half years after her retirement

Caroline Wozniacki, a 32-year-old Danish tennis player who retired from the sport three and a half years ago, announced with an article in the magazine Vogue who will return to play in the tournament in Montréal, Canada, scheduled for August. Wozniacki is considered the strongest Danish tennis player of all time: she won 30 WTA tournaments, the women’s tennis circuit, and was number 1 in the world for 71 weeks, achieving her best result with victory in 2018 at the Australian Open. one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, the four most important in tennis.

Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter… pic.twitter.com/OQatFWxQGK — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 29, 2023

His retirement from tennis, announced at the end of 2019, had been surprising for many reasons: Wozniacki was 29 years old, a year earlier he had won the most prestigious tournament of his career and it seemed he could still compete at a high level. In 2018 she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that affects the joints but which hadn’t prevented her from playing more or less regularly: she herself had motivated her decision by explaining that she wanted to devote herself to something else. In any case, the decision to withdraw seemed definitive.

In the article about Vogue Wozniacki said she had had two children since she retired and hadn’t “hit a tennis ball” until after her last birth last October, more than two and a half years after her last game. She then started training again, she told her, having fun and feeling at a good level. She will return to Montreal with the aim of arriving prepared for the US Open, one of the Grand Slam tournaments scheduled in the United States between the end of August and the beginning of September.

