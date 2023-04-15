Carpegna Ham Pesaro – Givova Scafati | The situation and where to see it on TV

The 26th day ends with the challenge between Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro and Givova Scafati. The red and whites come from the internal knockout with Milan while the yellow and blues come from the success at the photo finish against Scafati.

SOURCE

Where to see it: Sunday 16 April 2023 at 20:00, Eleven Sports and Eurosport 2

Referees: Michele Rossi, Fabrizio Paglialunga, Martino Galasso

PREVIOUS

Between this season and the 2007/08 season, the teams met on three occasions, with the Marches ahead 2-1.

THE GONE

In this championship, the teams have already faced each other on the last day of the first round (which fell on 15 January 2023), when Carpegna Prosciutto prevailed 69-81 led by 15 points from Charalampopoulos and 12 from Abdur-Rahkman.

THE COACHES

Jasmin Repesa is ahead 15-10 in the previous sessions against Stefano Sacripanti.

THE ABSENT

Carpegna Pesaro Ham – Valerio Mazzola is out due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson is out with blunt trauma to his right shoulder.

THE EX

Givova Scafati – Stefano Sacripanti coached in Pesaro in the 2007/08 and 2008/09 seasons, accumulating 31 victories out of 67 championship matches.

THE STATEMENTS

Bruno Savignani, assistant coach Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro: “A very demanding match awaits us and one that will be closely contested. We aim to redeem ourselves after a difficult period, playing a solid match like in the first part of the season. Scafati is a team that fights a lot, we will have to be very careful about rebounding by playing at our own pace and in transition. The public will be the sixth man on the pitch, we want to celebrate a good victory in front of our fans. All of us are very motivated to give them a beautiful joy”.

Kruize Pinkins, ala Givova Scafati: “Having played on Tuesday, we had little time to better prepare for Sunday’s match in Pesaro, but on the other hand we have clear ideas and we know well what we have to do to impose ourselves against a very strong and well organized team which, despite having a slight decline, he will try to make his stake, playing a solid match, of the same intensity as that of the first leg. We’ll have to face the challenge with the typical playoff attitude, playing as a group, with determination and concentration, just like we did in the last match against Brindisi, keeping control of the rebounds and losing as few possessions as possible. It will be essential to play together, especially away, against a team that is very strong in attack and against which we will have to play a very shrewd defensive match”.