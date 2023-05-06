Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro – Bertram Yachts Tortona | The situation and where to see it on TV

After the defeat in Naples and to still hope for a playoff qualification, Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro hosts Bertram Yachts Tortona, which comes from the defeat in the sprint against Milan and which with a success would be certain of 3rd place in the playoff table.

Where to see it: Sunday 7 May 2023 at 18.00, Eleven Sports and Eurosport 1

Referees: Carmelo Paternico, Beniamino Manuel Attard, Fabrizio Paglialunga

PREVIOUS

There are three precedents between the teams, with Tortona leading 2-1 and winning in the only direct match already played at the Vitrifrigo Arena.

THE GONE

In anticipation of the 3rd day of the championship, the teams met on October 15, with Tortona winning 81-73 thanks to Harper’s 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists and Christon with 16 points and 9 assists.

THE ABSENT

Carpegna Pesaro Ham – Valerio Mazzola is out due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona – Demonte Harper is out due to a flare-up of a knee problem.

THE EX

Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona – Semaj Christon played in Pesaro in the 2015/16 season, scoring 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Ariel Filloy played in the 2020/21 vintage in Carpegna Prosciutto, proving to be a factor several times especially in the hot stages of the matches.

Together with the native, under the orders of Jasmin Repesa in the Marche there was also Tyler Cain, pillar on both halves of the VL 2020/2021 (10.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game was his personal haul).

THE STATEMENTS

Bruno Savignani, assistant coach Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro: “Tortona is a very demanding team to face and very well trained, as evidenced by the third place. We’ll have to be concentrated to have the right drive and aggression for a very important game like this which is worth accessing the playoffs. We won’t have to get anxious, we have prepared the match in detail against a very well balanced formation. We play at home, so never before will the public give us a big hand to do our part. At the end of the day we’ll see how it goes.”