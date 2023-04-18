Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, career high for points for Vasilis Charalampopoulos

Source LBA A super performance by Vasilis Charalampopoulos at Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro was not enough to get the better of Givova Scafati in the last match of the 26th matchday of Serie A UnipolSai 2022/23.

The team from the Marches, eighth in the standings with 24 points and a record of 12 wins and 14 losses, was forced to give way to the representative from Campania 86-79, thus collecting the fourth consecutive knockout in the championship despite the best offensive performance ever made by the Greek wing born in 1997.

This, in fact, closed the match against the yellow and blues by putting 33 points and 38 evaluation points on the scoresheet, values ​​that it had never managed to reach in its career, like those relating to two-point shots made (6) and tried (10 ), the shots made from the line (9) and the overall shots from the field attempted (17).

The 4 triples made and the 10 shots from the field converted against Givova instead represent the new season highs in the league for the Greek, while the 7 attempts made from 6.75m are worth the new Italian record but not the absolute one for Charalampopoulos who with Lavrio in two times in the 2018/19 season he had reached 8.

Previously, however, the former Panathinaikos (in his second consecutive adventure this year in the Bel Paese after the one experienced between Fortitudo Bologna and Umana Reyer Venezia last season) had he managed to put together such a haul of points, pushing himself beyond thirty: at most the native of Amarousio had reached the milestone of 28 in the match played (and lost) on the Openjobmetis field with the “Effe” on 24 April 2022, an occasion in which he had impressed the most by also packing his career highs for triples (6 ), shots from the field made (11) and free throws attempted (9), the latter equaled last night against Scafati.

Even taking advantage of the many shots he sent on target against Givova, Charalampopoulos signed the third best individual performance of the season in Serie A behind only Colbey Ross (35 points in Varese’s 89-88 defeat against Tortona) and Ike Iroegbu ( 34 points in Treviso’s 95-90 away win against Derthona), becoming the tenth player (the first from Pesaro) together with the two aforementioned and Semaj Christon, Marco Belinelli, Allerik Freeman, Adrian Banks (twice), Marquise Reed, John Petrucelli and Markel Brown to make a thirty in the championship this year.