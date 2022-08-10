Original title: Carragher: Liverpool never panic when signing Manchester United will not be worse than last season

Carragher: Liverpool never panic when signing, Manchester United will not be worse than last season

Live it on August 10th Liverpool star Carragher updated his column on “Sky Sports“. In the article, Carragher expressed his views on the current situation of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

On Liverpool’s draw with Fulham

The Liverpool draw against Fulham is not what we are familiar with, nor what we have seen in the past two years, it was one of the worst games under Klopp’s management, he himself said so.

Fulham beat Liverpool in a way Liverpool excelled, they were full of energy and well prepared for the game. The season opener against newly-promoted teams is always tough, they’re going all out for the fans, it’s hard to stop, you’d expect Liverpool to check their momentum, but that wasn’t the case. It’s the first game of the season, we can’t be too picky, it’s not the end of the world, there are 37 games to go.

On whether Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield

A lot of people think that Liverpool need to strengthen the midfield, not in quantity but in quality, and they hope that new arrivals can provide something different to the team. Not a single midfielder has left the Reds this summer, with some players in their thirties. You would think Liverpool would need a young and dynamic midfielder at this stage, but their targets are all injured.

If they can get a midfielder they like, I want the team to give it all, Liverpool’s success is not panic in the transfer market, not in the past, not now, not in the future. If they don’t find a midfield they like, then don’t sign at all. If they find a good candidate, I hope they will sign him, don’t panic.

This is how Liverpool operate at the transfer level. Van Dijk is a good example. The Reds failed to bring him in in the summer, but the team waited until the winter window. They did need a central defender, but they did not Buy people rashly, but concentrate on waiting for the person they want. It proved to be very successful and this is how Liverpool signed.

About Manchester United

No matter how difficult things are for United, you’d still expect them to beat Brighton at home. Manchester United’s match against Brighton showed what a manager who has been in charge of a team for two or three years can do, Porter being a good example.

While United have lost several big names this summer, others are ready and they know what to do, but the players haven’t yet adapted to ten Hag. I think United will improve from last season and can’t imagine their situation getting worse. The transfer window is still open and they still have a few weeks to complete their signings.

You can’t predict the future of the team until the transfer window closes. Ten Hag has a successful resume in the Eredivisie and the Champions League. He has built two good teams, so you have to keep your trust in him.

About Chelsea and Tottenham

There may be a lot of people who don’t like Chelsea this season, but I think there will be some new additions to them before the transfer window closes, and they may be in a different position by the end of August.

Conte’s Spurs are competitive, especially given the results they achieved against Manchester City and Liverpool last season. Conte is a manager who can rival Pep Guardiola and Klopp, and he won’t be complacent about his previous success. Spurs look stronger than last season and will work with Chelsea to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

(Little Green Goblin)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: