Carrara-Ancona, playoffs: for those who believe in it, dreams don’t wane

It is played on Sunday at 20:30 in the stadium Of the Marbles of Carrara the second round of the playoffs of series C between Carrara and Ancona.

There is so much anticipation in the Tuscan city for this very important match and already in the week Curva Nord Lauro Perinithrough a press release in addition to the contagious enthusiasm and word of mouth, he called all the yellow and blue fans to rally and support their team starting from the day before the match, during the last finishing training.

On the day of the match I enter the stadium half an hour before the start of the same and I find a Curva Nord already loaded and which already encourages the boys ready to take to the field in the warm-up.

In the meantime, a good number of visiting fans also arrived from Ancona, attaching their patches and starting to wave the red and white flags. Also present in the sector with them is the historic group from Genoa Armenia 5 rby virtue of the twinning that for decades has linked the rossoblùs with the dorics.

As the twenty-two enter the field, various smoke bombs and torches are lit in the home curve while the ultras ask their players to achieve victory in order to continue the tortuous path of these playoffs. Also in the grandstand Sector 1908 he makes himself seen and felt, adding to the contest that surplus of support as well as that of the curve that is certainly appreciated by the team and which has never been lacking during the entire championship.

Beautiful and compact Ancona Ultras. They believe in the company and make themselves heard on several occasions. The game, however, remains in balance, with the home fans who in turn are looking for all the ways to convey to the team the competitive energy and the desire to go through. At the end of the match, however, the guests find the goal on a penalty kick with the sector becoming a pit.

The match therefore reaches its epilogue without other twists and ends with the team from the Marches under the sector to thank those who have done all those km to support them, throwing shirts and shorts and singing along with the ultras.

Even Carrara, after a championship in which they were protagonists, goes in turn to the Curva to thank them for the support which, like the entire football year, has never failed. Of course there is still some regret but the ultras lower their flags, fold up their banners and head towards the exit with the knowledge that they have done everything in their power to chase this dream. And that for those who believe it you know, dreams don’t fade, they are postponed at best.

Andrea Ferdani