Home » Carrara-Ancona, playoffs: for those who believe in it, dreams don’t wane
Sports

Carrara-Ancona, playoffs: for those who believe in it, dreams don’t wane

by admin
Carrara-Ancona, playoffs: for those who believe in it, dreams don’t wane

It is played on Sunday at 20:30 in the stadium Of the Marbles of Carrara the second round of the playoffs of series C between Carrara and Ancona.

There is so much anticipation in the Tuscan city for this very important match and already in the week Curva Nord Lauro Perinithrough a press release in addition to the contagious enthusiasm and word of mouth, he called all the yellow and blue fans to rally and support their team starting from the day before the match, during the last finishing training.

On the day of the match I enter the stadium half an hour before the start of the same and I find a Curva Nord already loaded and which already encourages the boys ready to take to the field in the warm-up.

In the meantime, a good number of visiting fans also arrived from Ancona, attaching their patches and starting to wave the red and white flags. Also present in the sector with them is the historic group from Genoa Armenia 5 rby virtue of the twinning that for decades has linked the rossoblùs with the dorics.

As the twenty-two enter the field, various smoke bombs and torches are lit in the home curve while the ultras ask their players to achieve victory in order to continue the tortuous path of these playoffs. Also in the grandstand Sector 1908 he makes himself seen and felt, adding to the contest that surplus of support as well as that of the curve that is certainly appreciated by the team and which has never been lacking during the entire championship.

See also  Europa League: Lazio and Marseille cancel each other out, ends without goals. Between Sarri and Sampaoli tactic wins, dry building

Beautiful and compact Ancona Ultras. They believe in the company and make themselves heard on several occasions. The game, however, remains in balance, with the home fans who in turn are looking for all the ways to convey to the team the competitive energy and the desire to go through. At the end of the match, however, the guests find the goal on a penalty kick with the sector becoming a pit.

The match therefore reaches its epilogue without other twists and ends with the team from the Marches under the sector to thank those who have done all those km to support them, throwing shirts and shorts and singing along with the ultras.

Even Carrara, after a championship in which they were protagonists, goes in turn to the Curva to thank them for the support which, like the entire football year, has never failed. Of course there is still some regret but the ultras lower their flags, fold up their banners and head towards the exit with the knowledge that they have done everything in their power to chase this dream. And that for those who believe it you know, dreams don’t fade, they are postponed at best.

Andrea Ferdani

You may also like

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Pardubice beat Děčín in overtime, the seventh game...

Formula 1 to donate 1m euros to relief...

Straka also strong at PGA Championship on Friday

WSL relegation fight: ‘No place to hide’ for...

Anhelina Kalinina: Ukrainian through to Italian Open final

Monaco beaten by Olympiakos in the Euroleague semi-finals

LeBron James: They beat us with Murray and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy