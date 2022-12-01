Facing complex situations and arduous tasks, sports foreign affairs cadres must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Guided by Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thoughts and important expositions on sports work, they should carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve governance capabilities, prevent and defuse risks, and speed up the construction of a sports power Create a favorable external environment and make greater contributions to comprehensively promoting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

The first is to improve political capabilities and strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of sports foreign affairs. The party’s leadership is the greatest advantage and most essential feature of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and it is also the fundamental guarantee and the first principle for us to do all our work well. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that diplomacy is a concentrated expression of the will of the country, and we must insist that the power of diplomacy rests with the Party Central Committee. The political parties, the government, the people’s congresses, the CPPCC, the military, the localities, and the people must strengthen overall planning and coordination, each with its own focus, and cooperate with each other to form a situation in which the party dominates the overall situation and coordinates all parties’ external work, so as to ensure the external policies and strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee Get down to it. To do a good job in the foreign affairs work of sports under the new situation, we must strengthen political construction, implement the principle of the party’s management of foreign affairs, strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the party’s foreign affairs work, form a situation of great coordination in sports’ foreign affairs work, improve the leadership system of foreign affairs work, and improve the overall planning and efficient working mechanism , Strictly enforce foreign affairs discipline and rules, strive to build a strong cadre team, and build a solid organizational foundation and political guarantee for foreign affairs work.

The second is to improve the ability to coordinate domestic and international situations, and serve the construction of a sports power and the country’s overall diplomacy. Diplomacy is a continuation of internal affairs, and the sports world also has the slogan of “domestic training, unity external”. In order to better serve the country’s overall diplomacy and the construction of a sports power in foreign affairs work, it is necessary to improve the ability to coordinate both domestic and international situations. On the one hand, we must base ourselves on our own development, establish an international perspective, adhere to the opening strategy of “going out and inviting in”, focus on grasping the development direction from the interrelationship between international and domestic situations, focus on making good use of development opportunities from the mutual transformation of international and domestic conditions, and pay attention to Create development conditions from the complementary advantages of international and domestic resources, focus on grasping the overall situation of development from the comprehensive effects of international and domestic factors, adhere to the combination of independence and opening up, adhere to the combination of institutional advantages and win-win cooperation, and strengthen the strength through deepening external cooperation , to speed up the construction of a sports power. On the other hand, it is necessary to strengthen overall planning, take the initiative to incorporate the advantages of sports into national diplomatic resources, take the initiative to put sports external work in the overall situation of national diplomacy to plan, give full play to the unique role of sports, actively cooperate with the diplomacy of the head of state, and vigorously carry out cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy , committed to promoting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

The third is to improve the ability to manage complex situations, and actively prevent and resolve external risks and challenges. At present, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. Changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. The changing situation in a century will inevitably affect and promote the changes in sports, and the tendency of politicization of sports issues is becoming increasingly obvious. Foreign affairs cadres must improve their ability to manage complex situations, accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, and actively seek changes. On the one hand, we must establish a view of history, the overall situation, and roles. By summarizing history and looking forward to the future, we must grasp the development trend of international sports, especially the Olympic Movement. Seek advantages and avoid disadvantages, and deal with them properly. On the one hand, it is necessary to improve political judgment, comprehension and execution. Good at viewing and grasping issues from a political point of view, fully aware that the essence of sports politicization is the reflection of issues such as the century-old changes, the game between China and the United States, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the field of sports. Issues such as human rights, Taiwan, Xinjiang, and doping are in essence Based on the sports card played by the long-term strategy of containing China, the United States and the West maintain strategic focus, strengthen comprehensive research and judgment, improve work plans, and actively prevent and resolve political risks.

The fourth is to improve the ability to fight and resolutely safeguard the core interests of the country and the interests of sports development. In recent years, separatist forces such as “Taiwan independence”, “Hong Kong independence”, “Xinjiang independence” and “Tibet independence” have significantly increased their nuisance in the field of sports. Western anti-China forces frequently make irresponsible remarks on China‘s sovereignty, security, development and other issues. Safeguarding national interests is the sacred mission of sports foreign affairs work, and it is also the most important political rule. On issues involving the core interests of the country, we must stand firm, have a clear-cut attitude, dare to fight, and be good at fighting. On the one hand, we must carry forward the spirit of struggle, dare to show our swords to the outside world, and resolutely defend our own interests. On the other hand, we must improve our fighting skills, pay attention to fighting strategies, and be reasonable, beneficial and restrained. Defend legitimate interests through struggle, seek broad support through struggle, consolidate and expand friendship and alliances, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

The fifth is to improve management and service capabilities to ensure the healthy and orderly work of sports foreign affairs. It is necessary to insist on equal emphasis on management and service, and integrate management into service. On the one hand, we must improve the foreign affairs work system and mechanism in accordance with the requirements of the central government’s foreign affairs work regulations and in combination with the actual situation of sports work, strengthen foreign affairs work discipline and rules, handle affairs in accordance with regulations, strictly control the gate, and implement the “two safeguards” and comprehensively and strictly govern the party. , to implement the central foreign affairs management regulations. In particular, it is necessary to strictly implement the special policies for preparing for the Olympic Games, strengthen supervision, make full use of them, and live up to the support and trust of the central government. On the other hand, it is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of foreign affairs services and escort the foreign exchanges and cooperation of various units. In particular, we must focus on the difficulties and challenges brought about by the century-old changes and the century-old epidemic, improve the emergency working mechanism, and prepare for the national team’s foreign training and competitions. The Olympic Games and the Milan Winter Olympics provide all-weather, full-process, and all-round guidance and assistance.

The sixth is to enhance the ability of international sports governance and expand our influence and voice. The issue of discourse power is still a short board and weakness restricting the development of sports in our country. It is not commensurate with our status as a major sports country in the world. It is an important aspect that needs to be resolved urgently to improve sports governance capabilities and accelerate the construction of a sports power. We must persist in keeping the world in mind, self-confidence and self-improvement, dig out the legacy of the Beijing Double Olympics, seize opportunities such as hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games, make good use of the platform of the Lausanne Office of the Chinese Olympic Committee, and further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with international sports organizations headed by the International Olympic Committee, Participate in international sports affairs with a more active attitude, speak out China‘s voice, provide Chinese solutions, contribute Chinese wisdom, take the initiative to assume the responsibility and obligations of a sports power, establish the image of a responsible power, and further enhance my influence and voice in international sports organizations. It is necessary to make great efforts to cultivate and transport international sports talents, comprehensively improve the ability to participate in global sports governance, focus on strengthening rule-making capabilities, agenda-setting capabilities, public opinion propaganda capabilities, and overall coordination capabilities, and strive to enhance institutional or rule-based discourse power. It is necessary to uphold righteousness and benefit, win-win cooperation, and unity through struggle, comprehensively deepen foreign sports cooperation, consolidate and expand the circle of sports friends, maintain international fairness and justice, and create a good external environment for building a sports power and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

(The author of this article is Wu Jian, Department of International Liaison, General Administration of Sport of China)