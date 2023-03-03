World The vote to stop polluting cars from 2035 has been postponed again

As expected, the states’ ambassadors to the European Union have decided to postpone the adoption of the regulation on CO2 emissions for new cars and vans to a forthcoming Council. A certain date has not yet been set. This was announced by the rotating presidency led by Sweden, specifying that “no date has been confirmed”.

The regulation provides for the stop of registration from 2035: the text agreed with the European Parliament had already been approved in principle with Poland voting against and Bulgaria abstaining. Italy, which had so far given its assent, has recently aligned itself with Poland and Hungary. Germany remained in the balance: the liberal party which is part of the government coalition held back on the decision by opening a problem in the majority (which includes the SPD and the Greens). Basically they are stalling to find a solution or waiting for the government in Berlin to find a compromise solution within the coalition.

Europe of the divided car

The regulation on which the pronouncement of the ambassadors of the member states is expected is the result of the agreement between the Council and the European Parliament, which on 14 February the European Parliament approved by majority, and which now requires a further step for final approval.

The positions of Poland and Bulgaria were formally indicated by the EU presidency in a document dated 24 February. The Italian government, which had previously indicated its favorable opinion in the EU headquarters, instead announced its position contrary to the regulation on 28 February.

Germany tip the scales

A “pole” of at least four countries is needed for a blocking minority. The match therefore seems to be in the hands of Germany, whose government appears divided at the moment: the liberals are pushing for the inclusion of a series of conditions to protect clean fuels, while the greens and social democrats would be in favor of a green light for the 2035 stop.

Last October 27, the environment ministry had indicated that “Germany is ready to give its final approval to the result of the negotiations with the European Parliament”. And this remains the position of the Greens. The SPD is on the same line, at least according to recent public statements. Again on 23 November Germany, at the level of Coreper (ambassadors to the EU) had voted in favour, as indeed Italy had done.

Italy’s turning point: from in favor to against

Italy, however, with the change of government, has revised its position, placing itself firmly among the countries opposed to the stop set for 2035 for the sales of cars with diesel and petrol engines.

Italian minister Adolfo Urso announced bilateral meetings with colleagues from Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Sweden. Sweden holds the rotating presidency of the EU and is a mediator. Yesterday, on the eve of the decision, Minister Urso published a “tweet” that leaves no room for interpretation: “We are not giving up.”

«Italy – Urso then clarified speaking with the press – is voting against as a signal as regards all the activity that the Commission, the European institutions will do, we will do together with them, in the coming months which will concern the other dossiers that are still open, not only those relating to the automotive sector but also those relating, for example, to packaging, rather than eco-textiles. Files in which we ask for reasonableness”.

Paris confirms the stop to diesel and petrol

The French Minister of Industry Roland Lescure instead he confirmed that France is working to respect the stop to 2035: «We are working on the details to make sure that this common commitment is in force when it has to be in force: the industry is organizing itself to find the right path, but this must be in line with the objective that we have all decided together and that consumers and our citizens are waiting for».

Seguire l’Inflation Reduction Act americano

Among the countries in favor of the stop there are those who, like Germany, more pragmatically, in the last few hours have shifted the discussion to the issue of state aid, contesting the “aggressiveness” of the criticisms of some European governments in relation to state aid national laws that the EU should launch to respond to what the Biden government did with the «Inflation Reduction Act».

“It is bizarre that some countries that are now aggressively intervening are the same ones that are more aggressive when it comes to tax competition” in the EU, said the German state secretary Sven Giegoldwho then added: “We cannot allow other economies in the world to stimulate investment with high public subsidies while we argue internally about fair competition in the common market, we must reconcile these two objectives”.

The German government official thus wanted to respond to the letter sent by Finland, Holland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Belgium to EU leaders in which these countries stated that a “short-term” response to the Race for subsidies can distort the level playing field in the European market and potentially weaken “the fundamentals of our economy”.

What does the European agreement provide?

The agreement reached between the Council and the EU Parliament sets a target to reduce CO2 emissions by 55% for new cars and 50% for vans compared to 2021 levels, to be achieved by 2030.

Then there is the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by 100% for both new cars and new vans by 2035, which effectively marks the definitive and irreversible transition to electric mobility.

The agreement includes a reference to CO2-neutral fuels – including hydrogen – and foresees that, following consultation with stakeholders, the Commission will present a proposal on the registration of vehicles that run exclusively on neutral fuels in terms of CO2 emissions even after 2035.

2026 and review clause of the agreement

There is also a review clause in the current agreement whereby, in 2026, the Commission will thoroughly assess the progress made towards the 100% emission reduction targets, as well as the need to review these targets taking into account into account technological developments — including with regard to plug-in hybrid technologies — and the importance of a sustainable and socially just transition towards zero emissions.

