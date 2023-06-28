Cartabianca, Orsini displaces Berlinguer: “Putin did a test”

Vladimir Putin emerges “enormously strengthened” by Yevgeny Progozhin’s failed coup, primarily because no one in Russia has tried to kill or deport him during those dramatic hours. Alessandro Orsini stated this during Cartabianca, the program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer on Rai 3 in the last episode of the season, Wednesday 28 June. “The army acted in a very compact way alongside Putin”, says the controversial professor according to whom it is plausible to think that the head of the Wagner group wanted to carry out a coup d’état, and is now changing his version to save his life. “I am inclined to think this. It is also possible that Progozhin did not want to carry out a coup but then events took another turn” which made the attempt inevitable. In short, after Wagner fired on the Russians, the situation worsened.

But why did the situation in Russia explode like this? “Prigozhin found himself alone. The big conflict was actually between him and Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of Staff” Gerasimov. “Prigozhin is used to blood and massacres, he may have lost touch with reality. The psychological one is an element to consider”, argues Orsini who on the fate of Wagner’s boss says that Putin is unlikely to have him assassinated, at least in the short term period. The reason is that the military group is also crucial for the Russians in other scenarios, such as in Africa. “Sometimes these great opponents become elements of stabilization, a lot will depend on how Prigozhin behaves,” explains prof.

But how does the Russian president get out of this? “If we have to rely on empirical evidence, Putin emerges enormously strengthened by this affair. He has done a test: no one has tried to assassinate him, no one took to the streets to overthrow him, the army stood by his side”. In short, the “very authoritative leadership”, says Orsini, was never questioned even as Wagner’s tanks advanced towards Moscow. “If the Western narrative had been true, the Russians would have had to seize the opportunity to take to the streets and oust him”, concludes Orsini.

