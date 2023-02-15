Original title: Carter: When James retires, he will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points

Carter: James will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points when he retires

Live Broadcast, February 13 News Today, former NBA player Vince Carter talked about James becoming the NBA’s historical scoring leader in the “Carter Show” program.

Carter said: “It’s amazing. I still remember when I got 25,000 points, I saw a list of players ahead of me. Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 38,000 points. Catch up … I think LeBron will retire with 40,000 points, at least 40,000 points, and maybe 42,000 points. Of course, even 40,000 points is pretty crazy.”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: