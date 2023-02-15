Home Sports Carter: James will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points when he retires – yqqlm
Sports

Carter: James will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points when he retires – yqqlm

by admin
Carter: James will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points when he retires – yqqlm
2023-02-13 20:51

Source: Live Bar

Original title: Carter: When James retires, he will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points

Carter: James will score at least 40,000 points and may reach 42,000 points when he retires

Live Broadcast, February 13 News Today, former NBA player Vince Carter talked about James becoming the NBA’s historical scoring leader in the “Carter Show” program.

Carter said: “It’s amazing. I still remember when I got 25,000 points, I saw a list of players ahead of me. Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 38,000 points. Catch up … I think LeBron will retire with 40,000 points, at least 40,000 points, and maybe 42,000 points. Of course, even 40,000 points is pretty crazy.”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Fiorentina redeems themselves immediately, beat Sampdoria 3-1

You may also like

10 treks to do at least once in...

NBA, who will have money to spend in...

Irving was stunned at the end of the...

Milan, Leao sings “Ash” by Lazza in training....

Champions League: Milan-Tottenham 1-0 on the pitch –...

The Chinese women’s football team beat Real Betis...

All Star Weekend NBA, three-point contest: who are...

Champions, Conte: “It was a battle, but it...

Milan-Tottenham, insult to Conte in the minute’s silence...

Mahomes: Reid threatened to bench Chiefs players who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy