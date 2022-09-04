The former Inter player was sent off in the EFL Trophy a few days ago. In the Under 21 championship he started as a starter, closing the match against Everton

You recognize the greatness of people by the way they react to difficulties. And, despite his only 19 years, Cesare Casadei proves to have a remarkable personality: perhaps Chelsea also evaluated this characteristic when they decided to shell out 20 million euros at Inter to take him to London.

Casadei’s debut with the Blues shirt a few days ago was to be forgotten, with a double yellow card in a few minutes against Sutton United in the EFL Trophy. Today came his first league appearance against Everton, in which the Italian talent scored his first goal on English soil.

the match — The final result is 2-0 in favor of Chelsea, with Casadei starting the starter and going out in the 79th minute. The former Inter player was the protagonist of the doubling of the Blues, with a right from inside the penalty area that closed the game definitively. With this success Chelsea climbs to sixth place in Premier League 2.

