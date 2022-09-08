CANDIA CANAVESE. Back from the trip to Hungary where he competed in the under 23 canoe world championship last Monday morning, very tired after four days of competitions, Gabriele Casadei, 20, canoeist from Candia Canavese, showed (and touched his parents and friends with his hands ) the three medals won and more precisely in Szeged: gold in the C2 500 meter specialty (in the boat with Dawid Szela), silver in the C1 1000 meters and bronze again in the C1, but in the 500 meter test. The way in which he faced the world championship was an authentic phenomenon: those who saw him on Rai sport cannot fail to have noticed the determination, the mental and physical strength in never giving up an inch even when his canoe had a good margin on the direct pursuers, who barely managed to stay in the wake, a sign of a winning mentality and certainty of their abilities. Color bearer of the Fiamme Oro, Casadei is very keen to underline his Canavese roots and more specifically Candiesi, as he says: «A great pride to be able to represent my land in the world – explains Casadei. I grew up canoeing in the waters of Lake Candia, for many years I was a member of Lake Candia sport (which became Canoa Candia for about a year) and I was very happy to be part of a team that for me was a family. Both in Portugal, at the previous world championships, and in Castel Gandolfo at the Italian championships a month ago, I competed with my new club, the Fiamme Oro – explains Casadei – but I absolutely do not want to forget my origins ». Three medals won in Hungary to be dedicated first of all to his parents, then to his friends, his former teammates and to all those who believe in him every day and demonstrate it with certificates of esteem, as he explains: “The three medals I dedicate to you to all of them – says Casadei. Everyone gave me and continue to give the strength to always compete with great determination. We knew we could do well, but we didn’t expect to win gold, while as regards the thousand-meter C1 there is a bit of regret, because I wanted to win, but I had just returned from Friday, from the C2 race and the my opponents I was the only one to have made a final. On Sunday I took the bronze medal in the 500-meter C1, with not much time to prepare for the race, but I gave my best anyway ».

However, excellent results, thanks also to constant training both at home, in Candia, but also in Lazio in Sabaudia and Castel Gandolfo, where the Fiamme Oro team trains, as he says: “Both in Sabaudia and in the pre world championship in Castel Gandolfo I trained every day, with both morning and afternoon sessions – says Casadei – but now it’s already time to think about the next big appointment, which is the absolute national championship at the Idroscalo in Milan on Friday 16 September, an event that you have to prepare very carefully for every detail. As when I went to school at Botta di Ivrea, preparation will also be fundamental in the practice of sport. The school made me understand what discipline and the organization of one’s time are, two fundamental aspects also in the preparation of a sports competition “-