It is played at Joseph Capozza of Casarano the important high-ranking clash between Casarano’s Salentini and Altamura’s red and white in which both hope for the three points to hook up the direct promotion train, the club’s declared goal at the beginning of the year, a dream initially forbidden but not impossible for the Murgians.

About 800 spectators were present at the stadium, with about 100 fans who had come from Altamura who, both before and after the match, strengthen the relationship of respect and friendship that has bound them for years now.

The ultras situation of the hosts is still complex, on the one hand there are the Street Mentality to direct the cheering of the curve, on the other hand the boys who gathered behind the patch Life choice who for the moment have suspended themselves and are positioned in the bleachers.

On the sporting level, the important victory of the landlords should be recorded, which allows them to continue to cradle the dream of promotion.

