The old-fashioned derby between Casarano and Brindisi, who face off with the intention of pressing the top positions in the group and continuing to fuel their respective promotion hopes. As has been the case for some time, even for this match – in the face of the immense Capozza guest sector – the tickets available to guests are only one hundred and twenty. It is useless to comment how obscene and shameful the theater of bans, restrictions and limitations has become, to the point of now becoming customary. Similar treatment, moreover, also fell to the Rossazzurri fans in the first leg, when the away game was allowed only a few hours before the kick-off and as many as ninety coupons were made available.

The entrance of the people from Brindisi warmed the spirits, especially with the adjoining grandstand. Teasing and invective rain copious, forcing the security service to dampen spirits. Subsequently, the fans warm up their engines and begin to support the teams on the field with compactness and continuity. The home curve opens the dance with a retro card, while the group present in Yours also rumbles, helping to set the environment on fire and displaying the banner “Every now and then this deer with horns returns here”. The support of the Casarano ultras is continuous and unfolds throughout the match, in an attempt to lead the team to victory.

On the opposite front, the blue-and-whites certainly don’t let themselves be asked and offering a constant waving of their valuable banners, they color their performance by joining forces and giving breath to their throats with songs held for a long time and stylistically perfect clapping.

The public frame is more than discreet, demonstrating how Casarano is a true institution in the center of Salento and despite the years of Serie C being long gone, it still manages to arouse interest and enthusiasm.

On the pitch, the teams started a contest that was anything but interesting, with the guests finding the advantage in the second half, but being caught up by the hosts in the final. One point for someone who doesn’t please anyone, with the gap from the leaders Cavese increasing even more, greatly reducing both clubs’ dreams of glory.

In the outflow phase there are some moments of tension, but in the end the security service manages to contain the exuberance by conveying the people of Brindisi towards the return road. Overall, Group H is confirmed as the most interesting and active one, from a football point of view but above all as regards the contest of organized cheering.

Photo David Gallo

Text by the editorial staff.