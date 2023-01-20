Original title: Casemiro accumulated yellow card suspension and will miss the game against Arsenal

Manchester United will travel to Arsenal in the next round of the league. However, Casemiro was suspended due to accumulated yellow cards and missed the next game. The absence of Casemiro has dealt a big blow to Manchester United.

Casemiro had a positive impact on the Red Devils when he joined United from Real Madrid for £60million last summer. However, in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League that ended early this morning, Casemiro was given a yellow card for a foul on Zaha. This is the fifth red card he has received this season. According to the rules, the Brazilian midfielder will be automatically suspended for the next round of the league, and he will therefore miss the key game against Arsenal.

In the game played early this morning, Manchester United once took a 1-0 lead, and the Red Devils were once expected to usher in a 10-game winning streak in all competitions. Then Crystal Palace launched a counterattack, and Casemiro stopped Zaha from breaking through the opponent and brought Zaha down. Casemiro’s behavior failed to escape the eyes of the referee and was shown a yellow card.

Casemiro then expressed his dissatisfaction with Fee B. It was precisely because of B Fei’s slack in defense that Zaha’s breakthrough was caused. The Brazilian midfielder played very well in this game, limiting the opponent’s offense many times.

A world-class defensive midfielder, Casemiro has played a key role at United in recent months. But his yellow card caused Manchester United to suffer a big blow, and he will miss the next round of key away games against Arsenal.

After winning five Champions League titles for Real Madrid, Casemiro chose to join Manchester United last summer in search of a new challenge. In the early days of Ten Hag’s tenure, he did not get a solid starting position.

According to the schedule, in the early morning of January 23, Beijing time, Manchester United will go away to challenge the leader Arsenal. In the first leg of the contest between the two sides, Manchester United defeated the Gunners at home. They are also the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season.

