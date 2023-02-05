A police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old to avenge his son after a quarrel in Santa Maria a Vico, in the Caserta area. The public official, a 49-year-old who serves in the Neapolitan area, is under house arrest on charges of aggravated injuries. He brings it back Ansa.





The episode

The episode took place last night, shortly after a quarrel between the policeman’s son and a group of peers, in which, according to the Corriere della Sera, slaps would have flown. Back home the boy would have told everything to his father, who he would go out on the street with a gun in his hand to hunt down the young men.

The municipality of Santa Maria a Vico in the Caserta area where the episode took place

The carabinieri are at work on the investigations to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts. According to the testimonies collected, the public official would have been pushed to the ground after having launched into a fight against the group, to then get up and explode the shots against the 19-year-old.





Investigations by the Arma military revealed that the policeman fired twice, hitting the boy in the leg with a bullet. The 49-year-old did not use his service pistol, but a clandestine weapon.

The 19-year-old was then taken to hospital and discharged with a ten-day prognosis. The policeman was stopped after a few by the carabinieri and placed under house arrest.

The comment of the Neapolitan deputy Francesco Borrelli

“A scene from the Wild West. Yet another episode of rampant violence – commented the Neapolitan deputy of the Verdi Alliance – Left Francesco Emilio Borrelli – On the one hand a gang beating up a boy, on the other an absurd and disproportionate reaction. Private justice is becoming the solution to crime. We need to put a stop to this terrible anarchy”.



