Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000 is the first G-SHOCK for sports with Polar algorithms for training analysis. The new model from the sports collection of the indestructible watch brand is suitable for practicing various sports, very light and comfortable on the wrist, and will be available in four models.

Casio G-SQUAD GBD-H2000: GPS and Heart Rate Sensor in a Shockproof Case

Il GBD-H2000 it has a shockproof structure, and is equipped with GPS and six sensors capable of supporting various sports activities. It’s also 38% lighter than its predecessor, the GBD-H1000. To achieve a lighter specimen, Casio made a more compact case with an integrated GPS antenna and a resin caseback reinforced with carbon fiber, features that make it much more comfortable on the wrist. The new watch includes the GPS function and an optical sensor for measuring heart rate, a compass, a sensor for measuring air pressure/altitude, a temperature sensor, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. These innovative technologies allow you to measure distance travelled, speed and many other data, as well as being useful for various sports activities, including running, cycling and swimming.

Measurements also predict training program analysis functions. Algorithms developed by industry pioneer Polar Electro Oy, who have been perfecting the art of fitness, sport and health tools for nearly 50 years, are used to measure the load on the heart and lungs based on duration and intensity of your workout, analyze the percentage of calories burned between fat, carbohydrates and protein, and monitor your sleep. Through the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app, the user can see training data, access activity logs, find suggestions to improve sleep quality and much more. The solar charging system* increases ease of use and ensures that the time is displayed even when the battery charge level is low.

* With exposure for about 8 hours a day to indoor artificial lighting (500 lux) or to sunlight for 2 hours a week (10,000 lux).

The case, bezel and bracelet are made of ecological bioplastic produced with materials derived from castor beans, corn and other raw materials.

Support for different sports

It supports 8 different sports activities: running, cycling, ocean and pool swimming, walking, trail running, gym training and interval training. The watch is equipped with GPS function and optical sensor to measure heart rate, compass, barometric pressure/altitude sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. Based on the selected activity, these innovative technologies measure heart rate, distance covered and speed, as well as detecting the type of swimming style and the number of turns in a pre-set period of time.

Lighter

Thanks to one more compact case with integrated GPS antenna and carbon fiber reinforced resin caseback, the GBD-H2000 is 38% lighter than the previous GBD-H1000. The watch is thus much more comfortable on the wrist, without interfering with arm movements.

Polar algorithms for analyzing your training program, fitness level and heart load

It measures your fitness level through your maximum oxygen consumption (VO2max) during your run, measures the load on your heart and lungs based on your training duration and intensity, and provides many other data.

Energy used

Calculate carbohydrates, proteins and fats as percentages of calories burned. Useful for determining the energy sources used during training sessions and the training intensity settings needed to achieve your goals.

Night recovery level

Monitor your sleep to evaluate your nighttime mental and physical recovery after exercising and other activities during the day. The CASIO WATCHES app provides detailed information and tips, including sleep stage graphs and guidance for the day.

Solar charging

Using USB charging for exercise features, like GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring, and smart features, like notifications and pedometer. The time display is only recharged with solar energy, even when the battery level is low.*

Use of bioplastics

The case, bezel and bracelet are made of bioplastic produced with materials derived from castor beans, corn and other raw materials. It is expected that bioplastics, produced from renewable resources, will favor the transition to circular economies and the containment of CO2 emissions.

