Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros

In a close match (7-6 [3], 7-5, 7-5) which lasted more than three hours, world number 4 Casper Ruud ended up beating Nicolas Jarry. After a rocky start to the season, including a loss to the Chilean in the Geneva Open quarter-finals and a missed chance to become world number one at the Australian Open, last year’s finalist is this time the appointment.
Jarry, he will note that it is difficult to win a match when you convert three break points out of 17, and even more so when, behind the net, the outgoing finalist from Roland-Garros shows up. With such stats, he logically lost on the central face to Ruud who, defending his piece of fat strongly in the non-dominated exchanges, always managed to emerge victorious from hot moments.
And if the match lasted, all the sets exceeding the hour, the Norwegian at least avoided a marathon that public and followers of the tournament had felt coming. In the quarterfinals, the Norwegian will face the winner of the match between Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo.
He will still have to raise his voice to find the last four, he who has already lost two sets since the start of the fortnight and never really seems able to take full control of a match.