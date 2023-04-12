Home Sports Casper Ruud s’impose contre Botic Van De Zandschulp au 2e tour du Masters 1000 de Monte-Carlo
Sports

Casper Ruud s’impose contre Botic Van De Zandschulp au 2e tour du Masters 1000 de Monte-Carlo

Casper Ruud s’impose contre Botic Van De Zandschulp au 2e tour du Masters 1000 de Monte-Carlo

Casper Ruud made a successful debut on clay in Monte-Carlo this Wednesday, in the second round, against Boltic Van De Zandschulp (7-5, 7-6 [1]). The Norwegian (4th at the ATP) however had to fight for 2h15. In the second set, he even trailed 4-1, before coming back and moving ahead at 6-5.

While serving for the match, Ruud failed to materialize and had to go through a tie-break. An exercise where he finally dominated his opponent. The Norwegian will face Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday, in the round of 16.

