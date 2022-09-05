Original title: Cassano: Milan deserved to win in the derby Bastoni makes me angry, he must sober

Live it on September 5. Cassano commented on this round of Milan derby in his personal social media, and also criticized Bastoni of Inter Milan.

“From the overall level of the game and the way the team played, Milan deserved this derby victory and they deserved it. Inter have a lot of problems, do they want to play well? That’s for sure, They have a lot of chances and with luck it could even be a draw.”

“Bastoni makes me very angry, he has to wake up, like it or not, he has to wake up and defend the forwards. When you give it to an opponent’s player, you concede three goals in the game. Bastoni has to find a way to get back on track and not run after the opponent like he is now.”

