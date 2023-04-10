The Bari native replies on his social networks once again to what the Roma coach said (who on Saturday alluded to an alleged dispute between Cassano and Livaja at the time of Inter): “We said everything and more, but there was no it was no physical confrontation. I’ve never taken them from anyone.” MOURINHO’S WORDS ON CASSANO

There is a new chapter in the long-distance back and forth between José Mourinho and Antonio Cassano. The former footballer, through a video published in his Instagram stories, replied to the Roma coach by admitting the quarrel with Livaja to which the Portuguese was covertly referring, but contesting the ending: “I had a fight with Livaja, we said everything and more, but after two days we were friends like before. My mother taught me not to be afraid of anything or anyone. I’ve argued with 30,000 people. Someone spyed on you, tell the spy twenty people got in the way and there was no physical confrontation. I didn’t take anything. And that’s another figure of m… besides the way you make your teams play. In my life I have never taken them from anyone, ever. I’ve never been afraid of anything or anyone.”

How the Cassano-Mourinho controversy was born It all started with a provocation from Cassano on social media: “The Lazio coach loves football and his job, while Mourinho doesn’t give a f*** of football. He wins, changes and is smart. Mourinho is only cinema “. Mou had during the press conference after his Roma victory in Turin. “Everyone is free to have his preferences and to make criticisms. But when it comes to others, like Antonio, they are different: he enjoys himself, the others work seriously. Cassano played for Roma, Inter and Real: in Madrid he is remembered for his jacket, with Roma he won a Super Cup without playing, and for Inter he didn’t even win the Lombardy cup. You know what I won with Inter, Real Madrid and Roma. He will have a problem with me, I will not with him. I’ll only tell him one thing: watch out Antonio, you’re 40 and I’m 60, sometimes the Marko Livajas come and then it’s hard…“.



Cassano, Livaja and the previous one from 2012-13 Why was Marko Livaja brought into question? We need to take a step back to the season 2012/13when Cassano was the number 99 of that Inter coached by Stramaccioni and Livaja one of the young protagonists of the victory in Next Gen just promoted to the first team. Cassano starts very well in the league (5 goals in the first 8 days), Livaja scores in bursts in the Europa League (4 goals in 6 group games). Then something happens: in January Livaja is sold to Atalanta, in June Cassano will be loaned to Parma

