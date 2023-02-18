news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 18 – “Castagner wrote a historic page of Italian football with his Perugia, an unbeaten record carved among Serie A companies – recalls Lorenzo Casini, President of the Serie A League – I express the condolences of the entire Lega Serie A for the disappearance of a symbol of our sport, a man who is never over the top, an example and teacher for many players and coaches”.



(ANSA).

