CASTEGGIO

After a high profile market, and the good results offered in the luxury test with the Vogherese, the Casteggio inaugurates its season, characterized by many expectations.

the debut

This afternoon (5 pm), Alessandro Pagano’s gialloblù, who have just come from the first category, are hosting Frog Milano at the Comunale for their debut match in the Italian Promotion Cup. «We care a lot about the Italian Cup, and we will try to start off on the right foot. I hope to see many people at the stadium, as happened in the friendly match with Vogherese », declares the new coach from Casteggiano, ready to embark on a new experience after five seasons at the helm of Varzi, between Promotion and Excellence. On the seasonal prospects, Mr. Pagano slows down the enthusiasm a bit and chooses the low profile: «Let’s not forget that we are a newly promoted player. There are expert teams of the Promotion such as Assago, Sedriano and Vighignolo, and the relegated of the Excellence such as Rhodense, which has taken the hard core of Magenta, so there are strong teams and candidates for the final victory. We will try to hit the playoffs, it will be important to get into the rhythm that the Promotion requires quickly. However, I want to highlight the maximum availability and application of my team, both among experienced players and young people I see the right mentality and desire ». Bressana rests in group 30 of Casteggio and Frog Milano. Today’s program of the Italian Promotion Cup, regarding the Pavia teams, includes the Landriano-Tribiano match (5 pm) in group 25. Also at 5 pm, the Sancolombano-Vistarino (round 27), Settimo Milanese- City of Vigevano (round 31) and Vighignolo-Robbio (round 32). At 6.30 pm the match between Rozzano and Viscontea Pavese will be staged (round 29). The only evening appointment of the Italian Promotion Cup involving teams from our province concerns the Union Calcio Basso Pavese of the new coach Omar Nordi, who at 20.30 on the Santa Cristina field hosts the Paullese (round 26). The second round of the Italian Promotion Cup is scheduled for August 30th, so the first phase of the competition will close on September 14th. The winners of each group will advance to the round of 32, with the formula of the one-off match. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI