Casteggio still with full points the City of Vigevano raises its head

Gialloblu on the top alone, tomorrow the cup match with Bressana defeated at home by the Seventh For the ducals first victory over Vittuone, mister Pisani breathes

Alberto Colli Franzone

September 20, 2022

VIGEVANO

Casteggio is the only team still with full points after the third day of the Promotion championship. The team from Oltrepadana beat Rozzano 2-0 at home and is now alone at the top of the tournament standings. The other news that stands out in the last round is the first victory in the league of the City of Vigevano: the biancoceleste team, after the club’s scramble to the players following the home defeat last week against Pontevecchio, on Sunday afternoon they won 2-1 at the Pertini di Vittuone, finally managing to break free and climb to 4 points in a decidedly quieter ranking position. “We played a good first half in which we found the goal of the advantage – underlines the coach Andrea Pisani -, we committed a naivete on the goal of the equalizer of the Vittuone, but then had an excellent reaction, finding the 2-1 and touching a repeated the third goal. Then there were ten of us and we suffered in the final, but the team was able to resist and take the victory to the 90th minute ».

The City of Vigevano is growing and, after a fluctuating start to the season, now wants to find continuity. «The improvements are there and they are evident – concludes Pisani -, the boys are giving everything and there is a great desire to do well. They are satisfied because we are filing away some gross errors we made, there is a lot of work to be done, but there are all the conditions to find continuity and do well ». On the other hand, Bressana was defeated and fell against Seventh: tomorrow night the orange team will face Casteggio in the last round of the cup group. –

