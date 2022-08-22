CASTEGGIO

An indicative test to test the engine of the two teams in view of the upcoming official engagements. Today’s friendly (6 pm), at the Comunale di Casteggio, between the hosts and Vogherese will be able to provide a significant response to both coaches, less than seven days before their respective debuts in the Cup. Alessandro Pagano, new helmsman of Casteggio, and Massimo Giacomotti, leader of the Rossoneri, have known each other for some time and shared many happy moments in the Voghe, with Giacomotti on the bench and “the emperor” Pagano dispensing magic on the pitch.

i due mister

“We’ve known each other with Massimo for twenty years, it’s always a pleasure to meet him,” says Mr. Pagano. Courtesy reciprocated by the Rossoneri coach, confirmed at the helm of Voghe after the excellent last season, closed in third place and in the play-off final of Excellence. For the Casteggio, tonight’s is the seasonal vernissage in front of its audience, after a week of preparation: «Compared to the Vogherese, we are further behind physically, but I expect to see something in terms of movements. It will be a real match, which will allow us to put fuel in our legs », underlines Mr. Pagano. The newly promoted Gialloblù club has set up a luxury squad that targets the noble areas of the Promotion championship, with grafts of the caliber of Di Placido in defense, Dragoni and Orlandini in midfield, and confirmations of depth, starting with captain Mario Rebecchi. “We are a good team, with experienced players that I already knew and young people that I am discovering, the first sensations are good”. Mister Pagano sees a Vogherese ready to play the starring role in Excellence: «They have moved well on the market, they have effectively replaced the two central defenders, Noia in midfield is a tough player and moreover they start from a strong backbone. Last year he missed Franchini, due to physical problems. If he finds continuity of employment, I consider Franchini one of the best strikers of the Excellence, he could be an added value for Voghe ». For Vogherese, today’s match in Casteggio will be a preparatory match for the official challenges, from which Mr. Giacomotti expects various answers: “I expect growth in the team’s physical strength, I would like to see 70 minutes at a good pace, even if we won’t be brilliant. for the workloads of the last few days. I am happy with the attitude of the guys, who are working a lot physically. I see the desire and the right determination, and even in the training matches nobody wants to lose ». The caliber of the opponent, who aims to settle in the high spheres of the Promotion, will put Voghe to the test, expected next Saturday from the first in the Italian Cup against Luisiana, at Parisi: “Certainly that of tomorrow (today, ed) will be a challenging and heartfelt game, against a historic club like Casteggio which is moving up the categories. I am pleased to meet my friend Pagano, and I know that they have set up a formation that can fight for the leap to Excellence, with many excellent players. For all these reasons, it will be a real match, both from a technical and competitive point of view and it will help us to prepare well for the Italian Cup next week ». For Voghe, there could still be some tweaks on the market, especially in the under sector: “We are trying to include some guys from the 2004 class to strengthen the young drums”. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI