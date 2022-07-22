Rome, 22 July 2022 – The pine forest of Castel Fusano burns, the flames have arrived near a campsite: smoke and explosions in the southern area of ​​Rome. The flames would have started from a wooden container of the former Castelfusano Country Club for reasons still to be ascertained. Several wooden structures destroyed, there are no injuries or even intoxicated. The fire broke out in the afternoon. Summary: The story What happened The agronomists: “Tree heritage of inestimable value” Municipality X under attack The story: eplosions and flames “First the explosions, then the black smoke that enveloped the Infernetto, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome, and finally the flames that enveloped the vegetation: we were afraid “. This is the story of Marco, one of the leaders of the Capitol, the campsite a few meters away which is based in Castel Fusano where a vast fire broke out in the vegetation shortly after 5pm. “Everyone has arrived: police and firefighters. We are very worried – he continues – and we are trying to understand if the situation is under control or if there are real risks for us too”, he explains. The campsite is located on the territory of the former Country Club. “But here with us there is no fire going on”, he specifies. At work the firefighters and the police who have delimited the area. What happened It is not the first time that the Country Club is on fire: seized several times, the campsite is located in the pine forest, once a hunting lodge of the Chigi princes. A malicious attack is feared. but investigations will establish the causes. From 5 pm today, three fire brigade teams, with two tank trucks, are at work to tame the fire that broke out inside Castel Fusano. The firefighters are busy with two Canadair, a helicopter and …