CASTELLAMONTE

Castellamonte’s bitter debut in the 5-a-side football Division Cup. The Juventus team, newly promoted to Serie B, was immediately eliminated in the first round at the end of the home defeat against the Avis Isola players from Asti, who won 1-5 at Pala San Bernard of Castellamonte. Castellamonte who is orphan of the goalkeeper Gagliardi and the new technician of the team of the city of ceramics Fabio Pennisi sends Barioli into the goal, then Dos Santos Alves in defense, side Khanani and Barbosa Malveira, with Pezzetti pivot and after an initial balance, are the Asti who take the ball in the game. The visiting team initially fails to find the right hole to hit, thanks to a good density of Castellamonte, but then after the time out the game takes off. Not even 1 ‘of game passes, which on 14’ Avis Isola takes the lead with Fazio. Castellamonte struggling especially in the transaction from the defensive to the offensive phase and so the guests took advantage of it and, before the end of the first half, at 16 ‘they still hit the mark, again with Fazio on the developments of the fourth corner for the Asti.

In the second half in the first 10 ‘Avis Isola builds success (and qualification), scoring on two other occasions, first with Itria in the 7’ (shortly before he also hit the post) and then again with Fazio in the 10 ‘.

Pezetti first and Dos santos Alves then try to score the goal of the flag, which arrives only at 15 ‘with Berardelli. In the final, the visiting goalkeeper Lai hits the crossbar directly on a return, before Karaja fixes the score on the final 1-5.

The Castellamonte coach Fabio Pennisi does not make any dramas: «Our blanket was too short, we started preparing for the championship (it will start on Saturday 1 October) on Saturday 27 August and the Division Cup arrived too soon. Our opponents – Pennisi comments – are equipped to stay in the upper levels of the classification and on a physical level they have raced much more than us. We don’t make a fuss of it. Soon we will see the real Castellamonte ». –