In the final against Bondeno, in front of 300 spectators who filled the arena of Castello d’Agogna, Bonomi’s dream of conquering the tricolor indoor hockey title was shattered: after beating the very strong Bra in the semifinal (3-2 in the shoot out ), the team coached by William Grivel lost 7-5 in the final 7-5 against Bondeno from Ferrara (Morandi video)

01:28