CASTELNUOVO WRITES

It will obviously be the parquet that will give its verdict, but it is clear that the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia has what it takes to be the absolute protagonist of the northern group of A2 women. The quality of the roster made available to coach Nino Molino is of the highest level: the starting quintet would not disfigure even in the highest category, given the experience of the girls.

The basic quintet

Bonasia, Ravelli, Rulli, Gianolla and Premasunac will be the five starting fields. Bonasia has proven her ability to orchestrate the game already last season. Ravelli, who arrived in Castelnuovo during the current championship, for the final eight of the Italian Cup, is a guard with a good shot from medium-long distance that if in the day can “split” the games. Outside Rulli, also a guarantee, and the newly arrived Carlotta Gianolla, a 25-year-old winger returning from a brilliant season in A1 with the Gesam Lucca tank top; thanks to her excellent championship, Carlotta earned her call-up to the senior national team. Under the basket another new face of Autosped: the Croatian Nina Premasunac (born in 1992, 188 centimeters) who last season played in the Molisana Magnolia Campobasso in the top flight, closing at over 10 points on average. Not to mention that girls are ready to take over from the bench who in the other teams would be on the parquet from the beginning. The play Valentina Baldelli, 33, of Umbrian origins who in the last two seasons has worn the Empoli uniform. The play-guard Sofia Marangoni, born in 1995, in force in the last season in the Alpo Villafranca with which she was the best scorer in the Northern group. Still in the role of guard, Giovanna Elena Smorto born in 1999, coming from Reyer Venezia where she played last season. Francesca Leonardi, born in 2002 from the Reyer Venezia nursery (a constant for this year’s new entries) and who last season wore the jersey of Crema, newly promoted to A1. Finally, the guarantee and experience under the boards of Valentina Gatti, 33 years old. The roster is completed with the young play-guards Matilde Castagna (17 years old) and the guard Francesca Bernetti (19 years old), who in the past season have already carved out important spaces, demonstrating reliability and desire for sacrifice, despite the identity card . –

F.SCAB.