The second seasonal outing of the Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia, against La Spezia (team from the South group of A2), originally scheduled yesterday afternoon in the Ligurian city, has been postponed, by mutual agreement between the two companies, to next Tuesday (in time that will be communicated in the next few hours).

Meanwhile, there is a double satisfaction for Piedmontese society. The new giraffe Giovanna Elena Smorto is busy in these days with the National 3 against 3 Under 23 in the final of the Fiba Nations League in Constanta (Romania): the final act is scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile Alice Pedrazzi, general manager of the castelnovese association, voted unanimously during the elective assembly held in Rome, entered the board of directors of the Women’s Basketball League. A choice that testifies to the ever growing consensus of the club of president Sacchi towards the other clubs and among professionals.

Well the under

But the good news also comes from the youth teams, which participated in the Francesca memorial, organized by Pro Patria Busto Arsizio and reserved for the under 17 and under 14 categories. Excellent first place for Balduzzi’s girls, able to impose themselves with authority on both opponents faced while fourth position for the youngest students of the new coach Marchino, on the field practically without training behind them yet. In the consolation final, the under 14s were defeated by Usmate (47-43). While the under 17s in the final for the awarding of the trophy overcame the Paduan of San Martino di Lupari, the A1 club, at the end of a challenge that after 20 ‘balanced, closed on 29-26, saw the Castelnovesi break the delay after the break by placing the break that decided the fate of the match, which ended 67-57. Autosped was dragged by the 20 points of the pivot Francesca Grande, born in 2006, coming from Fe.Ba Civitanova Marche, with whom she made her debut in A2 last season. –

