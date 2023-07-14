Home » Caster Semenya wins in court
Caster Semenya wins in court

Even after the verdict, Caster Semenya is not allowed to compete. (dpa / picture alliance / Jasper Jacobs)

In the meantime, however, she is no longer allowed to take part in competitions. Those responsible said: That would be unfair for the other runners. The reason: Doctors consider Caster Semenya to be intersexual. That means: She has gender characteristics of women and men.

For example, Semenya has more of the male hormone testosterone than most women. This makes her very strong for a woman. The rules of sport say: If you have too much testosterone, you have to take medication to counteract it. But Caster Semenya didn’t want that.

She has sued in several sports courts. There she lost. Now she has protested before the European Court of Human Rights. The judges agreed. They say the sports courts violated Caster Semenya’s rights. For example, they did not adequately check whether she was discriminated against.

Caster Semenya was very happy about the verdict. She says: Sport needs to do more for intersex people. But: Semenya is not allowed to take part in competitions without medication.

